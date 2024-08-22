That year, China’s Chang’e-5 mission marked the first time humans had returned samples from the moon in 44 years. Researchers from the state-run Chinese Academy of Sciences found that minerals in this “moon soil” contain large amounts of hydrogen, which reacts with other elements when heated to very high temperatures to produce water vapor, state television reported.

“After three years of meticulous research and repeated verification, a completely new method has been discovered to use lunar soil to produce large amounts of water, which is expected to provide an important design basis for building scientific research stations on the moon and space stations in the future,” China Central Television added.

The discovery could have a significant impact on China’s decades-old project to build a permanent outpost on the moon amid a race between the United States and China to find and extract resources on the moon.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has repeatedly warned of the rapid progress of China’s space program and the possibility that Beijing will dominate most of the resource-rich sites on the moon.

China Central Television said that using the new method, and one ton of lunar soil, it is possible to produce between 51 and 76 kilograms of water, which is more than 100 half-liter bottles of water, or the equivalent of 50 people’s drinking water consumption per day.

China hopes that recent and future lunar missions will lay the foundation for building the International Lunar Research Station, an initiative co-led by Russia.

The Chinese space agency has set 2035 as the date for building a “base station” on the moon’s south pole, then adding a space station orbiting the moon by 2045.

The announcement of the discovery comes at a time when Chinese scientists are already conducting experiments on lunar samples brought back by the Chang’e-6 mission in June.

The Chang’e-5 mission retrieved samples from the near side of the moon, while Chang’e-6 retrieved soil from the side that always faces away from Earth.

The importance of lunar water goes beyond making a permanent human presence possible. NASA’s Nelson told NPR in May that water on the moon could be used to produce hydrogen rocket fuel, which could spur further space exploration to Mars and beyond.