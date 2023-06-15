China expands into Mexico to get around US sanctions

In 2021, American investors put more money into Mexico than into China, buying companies or financing projects. China, despite the hostile positions of the American leadership, will remain the main place for western manufacturing for decades, however Mexico is starting to become an intriguing territory. From a commercial point of view Mexico, the USA and Canada are part of an alliance. The three actors share many supply chains; among the most integrated are the food, fast fashion and automotive sectors. About 40% of Mexico’s exports to the United States consist of parts and components for American auto and vehicle plants. This agreement between the three states also has significant value for China.

Since China-US relations (from the Obama-Clinton era onwards) have begun to deteriorate, at least at the governmental level, the Chinese leadership, which has a strong interaction with the national economic fabric, has decided to expand its influence in Mexico. Armed with significant financial leverage, China supported domestic companies that wanted to open an office in Mexico. The advantage for companies in the dragon is simple: by producing in Mexico, with Chinese capital and human resourcesthe products are “made in Mexico” and can enter the USA without problems.

A backdoor (service entrance) that, to date, the US has not been able to close. The state of Nuevo León, for example, is one of the areas that has applied to become the Chinese-Mexican pearl. At the last meeting in Davos the new governor, Samuel García, declared that “Nuevo León is having its global geopolitical moment”. In a nutshell, of the 7 billion that ended up in the state since October 2021, 30% was Chinesean investment second only to that of the US.

