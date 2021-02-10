BEIJING (dpa-AFX) – In China, different signals come from the price data. While producer prices rose for the first time in a year, consumer prices surprisingly fell. The statistics office announced in Beijing on Wednesday that these fell by 0.3 percent compared to the previous year, mainly because of the new Corona requirements for travel. Experts interviewed by Bloomberg had expected stagnation. In December consumer prices had risen slightly.

The situation is different with the prices that manufacturers charge for their products. Producer prices rose by 0.3 percent compared to the previous year, after having fallen by 0.4 percent in December. The January surge was the first in a year. Economists had expected this because, among other things, rising oil prices made production more expensive. Commerzbank expert Hao Zhou sees the data as evidence that the industrial sector in China continues to develop significantly better than the other areas./zb/stk