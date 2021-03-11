In the biggest political change in Hong Kong since its return by the United Kingdom in 1997, the Chinese regime will reform its electoral systeml to ensure his control and that the opposition can never rule. At the closing of its annual meeting, this was approved this Thursday by its organic Parliament, which does not stand out precisely for its debates or for the plurality of political ideas. Of its 2,896 MPs, all but one have voted in favor of changing Hong Kong’s electoral law so that only “patriots”, that is, those loyal to the Communist Party, can rule.

From now on, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Assembly will decide how to amend Annexes 1 and 2 of the Hong Kong Basic Law on the election of your chief executive and your local parliament (Legislative Council or Legco). To do this, according to the state news agency Xinhua, Beijing will expand from 1,200 to 1,500 members the committee that until now had been electing the chief executive of Hong Kong.

While waiting for the details to be finalized, these 300 new members will be deputies of the central Parliament and delegates of the Political-Consultative Conference of the Chinese People, an advisory body of the regime. With its incorporation, Beijing thus ensures even greater control over the committee that select the head of government From Hong Kong. Until now, this committee has been made up of four groups, the majority related to Beijing, which had 300 members each and represented various sectors such as businessmen, professionals, politicians and social groups.

It is not yet known whether the 117 representatives elected by the district councilors, who mostly belong to the Democratic opposition after their election, will follow or not in the new committee. overwhelming victory in the municipal elections held in November 2019. But whether they continue or not, their power will be diluted by the arrival of new loyalists in Beijing.

In addition, the Hong Kong local parliament will expand from 70 to 90 deputies. Until now, half of them are elected by universal suffrage and the other half through sectoral and union votes. But it is not yet known how many of those 20 new deputies will be appointed by the electoral committee that Beijing is going to reform.

Criticisms from the West



Whatever they are, there will also be a commission in charge of confirming or rejecting the deputies and candidates for the elections on the basis of their “patriotism.” This requirement has been harshly criticized by western democracies and by numerous voices in Hong Kong because it will serve, in fact, to annul the political opposition that demands democracy, accused of being “unpatriotic” or “independentist” for questioning the unique regime of the Communist Party.

“The objective of this resolution is clear, to ensure that the patriots rule Hong Kong”, justified Prime Minister Li Keqiang in his virtual press conference at the end of the National Assembly. After violent protests of 2019 Claiming democracy, the regime last year imposed a draconian National Security Law that punishes virtually all political opposition by classifying it as “subversion.” Some charges that, punishable by up to life imprisonment, have been imputed to fifty politicians and activists for organizing the primaries of the Democratic side last year. With this electoral reform, the authoritarian Chinese regime continues to strangle the freedoms that the former British colony had under the principles of “one country, two systems” and “high degree of autonomy”, now subject to the “only patriots to administer Hong Kong” model. .

As was also to be expected, the National Assembly approved the Government’s report, which foresees an economic growth of more than 6 percent for this year and an increase of 6.8 percent in the military spending, and the new Five-Year Plan (2021-2015), which seeks China’s self-sufficiency in key technological sectors so as not to depend on the West.