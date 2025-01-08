The era of electric airplanes has begun. The Chinese-made RX4E aircraft has become the first to obtain official certification accrediting it as an electrically powered aerial vehicle. With accreditation, the company that designed it can now mass produce and sell it.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) confirmed that the four-seat RX4E aircraft is the first to pass all guidelines to obtain certification. Other vehicles with the same technology have already appeared, but they were prototypes for the arrival of the RX4E. The vehicle was manufactured in 2019 in accordance with the CAAC CCAR-23 standard and has undergone rigorous flight testing for five years, from tail turns to spiral landing.

What is the Chinese RX4E electric plane like?

According to the news agency Xinhuathe RX4E aircraft measures 13.5 meters long by 8.4 meters wingspan. Its maximum takeoff weight is limited to 1,260 kilograms. Its 70 kWh lithium battery and propulsion system together generate a power of 140 kW. In practical terms, four passengers can fly 300 kilometers or 1.5 hours on a full charge.

The plane can only be used for short journeys. Activities such as pilot training, tourist flights, agricultural and scientific operations, and even emergency routes will benefit from the arrival of these electric aircraft. A company with RX4E will not be able to make international trips, but it can, for example, transfers between islands or other short distances.

The company Fly Air Mobility plans to market the RX4E initially in 15 countries, prioritizing the Southeast Asia, Africa and Middle East region. According to the Hong Kong-based firm, travel will be safe, affordable, flexible and carbon-free.

One of the unexpected details in the arrival of electric aircraft is the little noise they produce when taking off. During its first tests a couple of years ago, those responsible for the design noticed that the flight was almost inaudible at ground level. For large cities, the noise pollution generated by conventional airplanes is a serious problem.

The firm will begin the distribution of its first models in the coming years. It has also confirmed that it is working on variants that are resistant to other scenarios, such as aquatic environments or those with extreme climates. In addition, it promises that it will investigate ways to increase the electric plane’s battery capacity without compromising weight.