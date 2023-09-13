The Communist Party of China (PCC) stated this Tuesday (12) that it created a project to deepen Taiwan’s integration into the country, presenting “benefits” from a closer relationship between the Chinese province of Fujian and the island.

However, the announcement was made at the same time that dictator Xi Jinping’s government increases the fleet of naval and aerial equipment around the autonomous territory.

Earlier this week, Taiwanese officials said an aircraft carrier and about 24 warships had been spotted in the region.

According to the CCP, Fujian province promises to be the “first home for Taiwanese residents and companies to establish themselves in China”, with industrial incentives and participation in the Chinese stock exchange.

According to American broadcaster CNN, the plan was received by Chinese experts as a “good objective for Chinese development”.

Despite never having directly controlled the island, China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has stated that, if necessary, it would use force to seize administrative power in the territory.

At the same time as showing a more aggressive side, the Chinese government is also trying to create business opportunities with the island, seeking a more “natural” relationship between the parties.

This Wednesday (13), Taiwanese legislator Wang Ting-Yu, from the Democratic Progressive Party, said that China’s proposal is “ridiculous”.

“China should think about how it can take care of its bad debts, but not how it can conduct united front work against Taiwan,” he said.

The plan to make Fujian an integration zone had already appeared in Chinese documents in 2021, but no details on the matter were released. Discussions about the “project” began only this year in forums between Taiwan and China.

US participation

China’s adversary, the US seeks ever closer ties with Taiwan.

In late July, the White House announced a historic $345 million military aid package for Taiwan amid tensions between the American and Chinese governments. On that occasion, the sending of military equipment from the Pentagon’s own inventory to the island was authorized.

The action was not well received by China, which made clear its dissatisfaction with the partnership. “US military aid ‘feeds’ the American military complex but undermines the security and well-being of Taiwan’s citizens,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said.