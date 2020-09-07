China has introduced its first corona virus vaccine to the world. This vaccine has been developed jointly by China’s Sinowec Biotech and Sinoform. However, this vaccine has not yet been released in the market. According to the report, the Phase III clinical trial of the Chinese vaccine is still in progress. After successful completion of all trials of this vaccine, it will be released in the market. It is believed that this vaccine will be available in the market by the end of 2020.The official of the Synovac company said that his firm has already set up a factory to manufacture the vaccine. It is capable of producing 300 million doses of vaccine every year in the factory. On Monday, China exhibited the vaccine at the Beijing Trade Fair, which was crowded to watch.

The corona virus vaccine that China has demonstrated is among the 10 vaccines in the world that are in the final stages of their clinical trials. Currently, all countries are working to recover from the corona virus infection and improve their economic conditions. Official recognition will be given as soon as any vaccine is confirmed to be successful.

China has been criticized globally for dealing with the corona virus. This is the reason why he is showing such speed for the development of the corona virus vaccine. However, he has also been accused of spreading the infection worldwide. There were also reports that China had given vaccine doses to some people before the final trial.

China, which has spread the corona virus worldwide, gave vaccines to its people a month ago. China’s National Health Commission on Saturday revealed that it has been giving vaccine doses to its people since July 22. However, the Commission did not state which of the four vaccines reached in the final phase of the clinical trial in China were given to the people. Not only this, the Commission also claimed that this vaccine had no ill effects on people.



China is again trying to spread propaganda about the city of Wuhan, the birthplace of the corona virus. All China’s agencies are campaigning vigorously to break the negative perceptions about the city. China’s effort is to fix the damage caused to the image caused by the virus born from this city. The Foreign Minister of China praised Wuhan on August 28 during a visit to Europe.