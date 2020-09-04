The Chinese authorities are preparing for a kind of “arms race” with the United States in the field of microelectronics, writes Bloomberg. Beijing is preparing protectionist measures to circumvent restrictions imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

According to sources of the publication, the Chinese government is preparing to launch a large-scale program to support the industry, calculated until 2025. Also, the costs of financing research, scientific development and export support will be included in the 14-year state budget.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has already promised to allocate $ 1.4 trillion for the support and development of microelectronics. It is assumed that they will allow the creation of new technologies, including the use of artificial intelligence.

The plans of the Chinese leadership pursue two main goals: to ensure the export of their own technologies and products despite possible restrictions (due to their breakthrough nature) and to protect the domestic market in case of possible difficulties with the import of semiconductors, microcircuits and processors from abroad, primarily from the United States.

At the moment, China’s annual semiconductor imports are estimated at $ 300 billion. At the same time, the United States is making extensive efforts to weaken Chinese companies. Smartphone maker and global 5G technology leader Huawei has been blacklisted and facing severe restrictions in America. The local division of the mobile service TikTok should be sold to the American company by mid-September to avoid blocking. Suspicions of the transfer of personal data of users to the Chinese special services are named as the reason.