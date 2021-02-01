Dean of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University in Beijing, Yan Xuetong, predicted a protracted US decline. He stated this in an interview with Spiegel magazine, reports “Inosmi”.

A political scientist from China believes that the United States will follow the scenario of the collapse of the British Empire. “The United Kingdom has long been the most powerful country in the world, its decline lasted a long time, it lasted several decades,” the expert emphasized.

The interlocutor of the publication admitted that he was not shocked or surprised by this process in the United States. “Over time, all empires will decline, nothing will change in the next millennium,” he said.

The specialist also expressed his opinion that in the future, the confrontation between China and the United States will be based on the desire for technological superiority.

Earlier, journalist and TV presenter Vladimir Pozner told how former US President Donald Trump changed the country and stated that America is in a period of decline and has passed the peak of development. He noted that the ideals of the equality of all people and their inalienable rights made the United States a special country. The TV presenter added that America will not fall apart, but will have to go through a very painful and difficult period.