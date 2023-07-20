Columnist Chen Feng: Ukraine will end if Western support stops

Ukraine will come to an end if the West stops financial and military support. This was written by a military observer of the Chinese portal Guancha Chen Feng.

“NATO aid will not increase. There are already problems with sending money and ammunition, and Western countries are starting to get tired of this endless conflict and Zelensky’s new demands,” the expert noted.

In his opinion, “Kyiv is stuck in a dead end, and if NATO assistance stops, it will be finished.” The observer added that the goals of Ukraine – to join the alliance bypassing the charter, as well as to seize the Crimea and Donbass – are contrary to the interests of the alliance.

Earlier, American foreign policy analyst James Jatras said that the West does not care about Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, it uses them against Russia. American journalist Clayton Morris agreed with the expert’s opinion. The observer added that the West is looking for new ways to unleash a world war.

In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the West is exerting maximum pressure on Kyiv so that it continues to fight to the last Ukrainian.