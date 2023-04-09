UPDATEThe Chinese army simulated precision attacks on the island on the second day of their military exercise in the Taiwan Strait. This was reported by Chinese state television.

According to the TV channel, attacks have been practiced on important targets on and around the island. According to the Reuters news agency, ten Chinese naval ships lie opposite ten Taiwan warships in the middle of the strait.

China is holding military exercises in the area this weekend. According to China, this is a “planned exercise”, but the timing is striking. Tensions between China and Taiwan are rising again after a visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States. There will also be practice on April 10.

The Taiwanese defense ministry said on Saturday that it had observed three warships and 13 Chinese aircraft around the island. “Four of the 13 aircraft detected violated Taiwan’s air defense zone in the southeastern part,” the ministry said in its daily update. See also Another Chinese EV crossover: the Zeekr X

China had already imposed sanctions on Friday against two American organizations that had hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her visit to the United States. During that visit, Tsai also met Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

Self-governing democratic Taiwan, which was never part of the People’s Republic of China, has had an independent government since 1949. However, China considers the island, with a population of about 23 million, to be part of its territory. China reiterated on Friday that Taiwan is an “inseparable part of China”. Beijing had already indicated before the meeting with McCarthy that it would respond “firmly”. When McCarthy’s predecessor Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan last summer, massive Chinese military exercises around the island also followed.

There have been several tensions between the two countries in recent months. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is great concern in the West that China could also use military force in its territorial claim to Taiwan. See also Eastern policy | Ohisalo about Aho and Lippose: "Russia has bought relationships and influence opportunities"