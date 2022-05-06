Sporting event was scheduled to take place between September 10th and 25th; new date will be announced soon

Amid the new outbreak of covid-19 in China, the Asian Games, which would take place in the city of Hangzhou from September 10 to 25, have been officially postponed. The communiqué was published through the event’s official website this Friday (May 6, 2022). The new date will be announced shortly.

“After detailed discussions with all parties involved, the OCA Executive Board today announced that it has decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25, 2022. The Games name and emblem will remain unchanged.”says part of the note.

According to the statement, the city of Hangzhou is prepared to host the games, despite the advance of covid-19 in the region. 10,000 people were expected to arrive in Zhejiang province during the games, including athletes, officials and visitors.

China faces a new wave of covid-19 in its main cities. The capital Beijing has again adopted stricter measures to control the covid this Thursday (May 5th). Among them, mandatory testing with a negative result for the coronavirus so that people have access to public places.

Throughout the pandemic, China applied the policy of “covid zero”, which uses fast locks and severe restrictions to contain outbreaks. The campaign is important for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who is seeking a third term. The measures, however, have frustrated residents, especially those in Shanghai.