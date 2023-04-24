‘For this position you need to have enough calcium in your spine,’ jokes the German Jörg Wuttke, outgoing president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China in his small office in the center of Beijing. He was one of the founders of the Chamber in 2001. All in all, he held the presidency for about ten years. He will retire this spring. He will continue to work in China.

Wuttke (1958) is the face of European business life in China and the spider in the web that connects Chinese and European governments and companies. He has lived permanently in Beijing since 1994.

He is very outspoken and direct in his criticism of China, but gets away with it remarkably well. He has access to the higher levels of government within the Chinese government and the Communist Party. He knows the highest European leaders and company directors. When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in China earlier this month, she spoke with Wuttke. ASML director Peter Wennink also recently went out for dinner with him in Beijing.

China increasingly wants to stand on its own two feet and be less and less dependent on the West. Are European companies still welcome?

“It depends. When it comes to technology that China doesn’t have yet, the red carpet is very fluffy, very pleasant. Everywhere I go in China, that red carpet goes out for me. They want more foreign investment. But how can I do that if all kinds of restrictions apply at the same time?

“For example, there is a so-called ‘negative list’ [van sectoren waarin buitenlandse investeringen niet toegestaan zijn]. Europe doesn’t do anything like that.

“You can see it this way: Europe is like a buffet for Chinese companies that want to invest. They can choose exactly what they want from a very varied offer. But conversely, we can only choose from four dishes and a soup here.”

Why is China so reluctant?

“The bigger story is that China wants to become independent from the rest of the world, but wants to make the world dependent on China. Von der Leyen said this very well in her speech on Sino-European relations.

“We also increasingly hear here that European companies in China are excluded from bidding on projects, because China wants a certain percentage of domestic company names for hospitals and subways, for example. So if your name is Philips or Siemens, you are not allowed to participate.”

China would like to have ASML’s technology, but the Netherlands has decided to export DUV machines [chipmachines] to limit. China has so far not taken any countermeasures against the Netherlands. Why not, do you think?

“If they were to go after the Netherlands, I think they run the risk that no more new supplies and investments will come from the Netherlands. Moreover, ASML is not out of the market. They only face restrictions, but they can make requests [om toch naar China te mogen exporteren]. And of course China has a problem with the US in the end. They are also concerned about whether Japan will continue to deliver. Few high-tech countries would remain if the Netherlands were to lose weight.”

The Chinese economy is a planned economy: the government largely determines who produces what and when. Does that also have advantages?

“China has shown us how important it is for the state to provide funds for the development of certain economic sectors. I always point out to European parties that the Americans have not put a man on the moon purely on the basis of market principles. It happened because JF Kennedy said, “We’re going to do that.” You need government money and support for that.

“But it also has drawbacks. If you plan too much as a government, you ignore changes in the market, the wishes of consumers and the flexibility of companies.

“It makes China a country that is guided by the state. There is a very dark side to that. Government plans almost always involve making a lot of money available. That creates a huge demand. Many companies are being formed, real and not real, to get some of that money. Those companies are also often copied. With us the unsuccessful companies would go bankrupt, but not here. So whenever China comes up with a plan, huge overcapacity is created. That harms the economy and finances.”

China wants to be less and less dependent on other countries. Is that bad?

“In our position paper from September 2021 is a picture where we compare four economies: that of Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and that of the People’s Republic of China. We look at GDP per capita growth, adjusted for purchasing power.

“If you look from the year that those economies opened to the rest of the world – that is a different year for each country – you see that they go through exactly the same development for the first thirty, thirty-five years. But after those thirty-five years, for China it was 2012, China is falling behind. Taiwan is doing well. Korea is doing well. Japan is in between. It means that China has been underperforming since that year. So there is already underperformance.

“We also show a future projection, developed by the World Bank, with three scenarios for China. In one scenario, China is rapidly reforming and internationalizing rapidly. In one scenario, China doesn’t really make a clear choice. And in one scenario, China opts for independence from the outside world.

“In the latter scenario, China performs much worse than it could, even worse than Japan. If China muddles through, it will eventually overtake Japan, but it will lag far behind Korea and Taiwan. But if China were to truly globalize and open up, it would skyrocket, according to the World Bank. Then it will overtake all three other countries in twenty years. So there is still a lot of untapped potential in China.”

Surely the Chinese government itself will also recognize this? Why is the government opting for the greatest possible self-sufficiency at this time?

“Check. You have to keep everything in your power. That’s why the Communist Party hates the volatility of markets. I think the president himself had two interesting experiences.

“One was in 2015. In the stock market, prices first went up quickly, then they plummeted. The second time was in 2016 when a lot of capital flowed from China to foreign countries. In a year and a half, hundreds of billions of dollars disappeared from China. I think the bottom line in both cases was we can’t allow volatility. We must control it. We must control the market.

“Xi thinks politics is more important than the economy. He is much more Marx than Markt. He also mentioned Marx much more often than the market at the Party Congress last October.”

Has Xi’s approach been replicated in other countries?

“Developing countries want to copy the economic success story, but nobody wants a political system like now under Xi Jinping.

“Our system is based on alliances. That means we can live with different opinions because we share fundamental values. In China it is different. It is striking that China has friends, but no allies. China does not see the need for bilateral, equal relations. They see themselves as the center, like the axle of a wheel, with spokes reaching out. That is not a multilateral view of the world, it is that of an empire, with subordinate kingdoms around it.”

Is a system in which China focuses on self-sufficiency sustainable in the long run?

“Of course it means that you sacrifice growth. It is sustainable in the sense that you become one big Japan [waar sprake is van stagnatie], but at a much lower level. We are already seeing the signs of that. As Western companies in China, we are concerned about that. Not just about the lack of market access, but about China performing below its level.

“China will also feel the consequences of overcapacity in apartments, bridges and roads and high-speed trains. They have built way too much in their planned economy. In doing so, they have created economic growth, but what is the social foundation behind it? They have built too much infrastructure, but invested little in social infrastructure, such as insurance, health care and the like.

“That’s why I don’t think China will pose a threat to us anytime soon. They are likely to be much more of a threat to themselves in the long run. They’ve also gotten a little overconfident in the last few years. Just like the German Empire before.”

Jörg Wuttke (Ulm, 1958) was one of the founders of the European Chamber of Commerce in China at the beginning of this century. He studied business management in Mannheim. He first went to China in 1982 to study Chinese, which he entered by train from Mongolia. He also lived in Taiwan for a while. For the past ten years he has been president of the European Chamber of Commerce, making him the most prominent face of European business in China. Like its American counterpart, the Chamber is concerned, among other things, with the interests of its members vis-à-vis the Chinese government.

