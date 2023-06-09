China | Politico: US Secretary of State Blinken is planning a trip to China

It would be the first visit by a high-level US official to China since 2018.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken is planning a trip to China, the newspaper reported Politico on Thursday.

Politico based its information on the information of two officials who remain anonymous. The US State Department did not yet confirm information about the visit on Thursday.

It would be the first visit by a high-level US official to China since 2018. At the time, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the country.

President Joe Biden the administration has sought to improve the country’s relations with China. The most recent breach occurred in February, when a Chinese spy ball hovered over the United States. Blinken was supposed to visit China at the time, but the visit was canceled because of the spy ball.