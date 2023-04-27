Chinese Foreign Ministry: Zelensky and Xi Jinping’s conversation was an important step towards resolving the conflict

The telephone conversation that took place between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is an important step towards resolving the conflict. This was pointed out by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, his words were transmitted in a message to website Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat stressed that the leaders’ talks once again show Beijing’s position aimed at starting peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. “No matter how complex the crisis is, it must be resolved through negotiations, no matter how complex the conflict is, it must be resolved only politically,” he concluded.