China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun: US demonstrates double standards

Washington’s position regarding the conflict between Israel and Palestine demonstrates to the world an example of double standards and cynicism. This was stated by China’s permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun, writes TASS.

He spoke about the US veto on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) resolution in the UN Security Council demanding a ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli crisis zone. The Chinese diplomat pointed out that the United States is both condoning the continuation of fighting and advocating for preventing the conflict from escalating.

“This is self-deception. To condone the continuation of fighting while mentioning the protection of women, children, and human rights is extremely cynical. All this shows us what double standards are,” he emphasized. Zhang Jun added that China is disappointed with the US actions.

Earlier it became known that Washington vetoed the draft resolution on the Gaza Strip. 13 members of the Security Council voted for the adoption of the document, but the United States vetoed the project.