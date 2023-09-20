The Russian Minister of Economic Development held “in-depth” talks on economic cooperation with the Chinese Minister of Commerce in Beijing on Tuesday, coinciding with the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Moscow for strategic talks that led to the confirmation of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing next month.

Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said during the Beijing talks that Chinese-Russian economic and trade cooperation is becoming deeper and “solid” under the “strategic guidance” of the presidents of the two countries, according to a statement issued by his ministry.

As the war in Ukraine entered its second year and Russia was subject to Western sanctions, Moscow relied on its ally Beijing for economic support, taking advantage of Chinese demand for oil and gas as well as grain.

Beijing rejected Western criticism of its growing partnership with Moscow in light of the Russian war on Ukraine. It insists that relations do not violate international norms, and that China has the right to cooperate with any country it chooses.