China and Africa will implement 30 infrastructure connectivity projects, Xi said at the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.
He also pledged to finance projects in Africa over the next three years with $50 billion.
He added that The world’s second-largest economy and the fastest-growing continent will create common goals for green development.
He stressed that China is ready to “deepen cooperation” with Africa in the areas of infrastructure and trade.
#China #pledges #billion #financing #projects #Africa #years
Leave a Reply