China has now started playing the Victim Card after a mouthful in Ladakh. China’s foreign ministry is bombarding new allegations against India every day. On Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also alleged that India claimed that it had taken steps to stop Chinese military activity in Pangong area. Then analyzing it itself, it alleged that this statement shows that the Indian Army illegally crossed the LAC for the first time and changed the status quo.The Chinese Foreign Ministry further stated that this violated bilateral relations and significant consensus. We urge the Indian side to discipline its troops deployed along the border, prevent provocation and withdraw troops illegally crossing the LAC. Apart from this, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that we recommend avoiding any action that increases tension or confuses the case.

China bothered with Pangong action’s Tibet connection

China has come under fire over the question of the joining of soldiers of Tibetan origin in the Indian Army in Pangong area of ​​Ladakh. A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that we do not know from where this information came to you. The spokesman said that he opposes any country that supports Tibet’s independence. The Chinese spokesperson also denied the question of Tibetan jawans joining the Indian Army. He said that there is no information about it.



China blamed India on the contrary

When asked by China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying about the allegations leveled by India, he said – ‘Indian Army illegally crossed the Line of Control and unilaterally changed the status quo in violation of the consent of both sides. . The Indian Army has been doing this since the beginning of the year, creating instability in the border and increasing tension. India has full responsibility.

Expect conversation again

He claimed that China always prevented escalation of the dispute, negotiated through military diplomacy, asked India to control its frontline troops, forbade the provocation and illegal entry. He further hoped that India and China would work together for the same goal and follow the consent of the leaders of the two countries.