China plans to send two rockets to the Moon by 2030, one carrying the spacecraft that will land on the surface and the other carrying the astronauts.

Both rockets will enter lunar orbit, and after successful docking, the astronauts will enter the lunar lander, state media said Wednesday, quoting an engineer with the China Manned Space Agency.

The two-rocket plan would overcome China’s longstanding technological hurdle of developing a rocket powerful enough to carry both astronauts and a lander.

Zhang Hailian, deputy chief engineer of the China Manned Space Agency, said in central China’s Wuhan city that the lander will transport the astronauts back to the spacecraft in orbit, after they have finished their science tasks and collected samples, at the start of a journey back to Earth.

In order to achieve China’s lunar goals, researchers are developing the Long March 10 super-heavy rocket, a new-generation manned spacecraft, a lander and a lunar probe, Zhang said.

And in 2020, China was able to obtain samples from the moon in an unmanned mission, making it the third country in the world to achieve this goal after the United States and the Soviet Union.