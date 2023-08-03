China has published a draft rule that provides for mobile phones and applications to have a specific mode for minors that limits their use by children and adolescents to a maximum of two hours each day.

According to a draft rule by the Cyberspace Administration of China published on its website on Wednesday, the youth mode should have an automatic switch function, which allows the user to access an interface adapted to their age with a single click, and exit her with the verification and authorization of the parents.

In addition, Youth Mode will be divided into five age ranges: Under 3, 3-8, 8-12, 12-16, and 16-18.

Depending on the “physical and mental characteristics” of each group, content and information “suitable for their development” will be offered.

For users under 8 years of age, the total time of using the smart terminal should not exceed 40 minutes each day, while the document suggests listening educational programs and songs for those under 3 years of age.

For the age group between 8 and 16 years, one hour of daily use will be allowed, while adolescents between 16 and 18 years will be able to use their terminals for two hours.

Likewise, the draft prohibits mobile applications from providing services to minors from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following day.

Under a 2019 regulation, short video apps similar to TikTok were already required to offer a specific mode for minors that limits certain types of content and applies other restrictions to the time of use in the Asian country.

In 2021, Chinese authorities restricted minors’ access to online video games to three hours a week with the stated goal of “effectively protecting the mental and physical health” and “healthy growth” of young people.

