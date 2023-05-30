China advances its space program with the objective of send astronauts to the Moon before 2030 and expand the size of its space station, country officials said Monday. This news comes amid a rivalry with the United States to reach new milestones in space and reflects the competition for influence in global events.

The announcement brings to mind the historic space race between the United States and the former Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s. However, it is believed that the United States currently has a clear advantage over China in terms of spending, supply chains and capabilities.

The United States intends to send astronauts back to the lunar surface before the end of 2025, as part of its renewed commitment to manned missions, with the participation of private companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin.

The deputy director of the Chinese space agency confirmed the targets during a press conference, but did not reveal any further details. Likewise, three astronauts were presented who will go to chinese space station in a release scheduled for Tuesday morning. These astronauts will replace the crew that have been in orbit for the past six months.

China is preparing to hold a “brief stay on the lunar surface and a joint robotic-human exploration”, according to Chinese Manned Space Agency deputy director Lin Xiqiang, who spoke at a brief conference on the military-run program.

stressed the near-Earth human space station and a transportation system for astronauts to and from, as well as a selection, training and support process for new members of the astronaut corps. Lin stressed that two manned missions a year are enough to achieve the set goals.

The Chinese space station, called Tiangong, would have been completed in November with the addition of the third section. A fourth module is scheduled to be launched at the appropriate time to support scientific experiments and improve the living and working conditions of the crew.

The three astronauts who will travel to the space station aboard the Shenzhou 16 spacecraft will briefly coincide with the three astronauts who have lived on the station for the past six months. During their stay, they will carry out experiments and assemble equipment both inside and outside the station.

With these advances in its space program, China seeks to consolidate itself as a space power and expand its influence in the global arena, directly competing with the United States in the exploration and conquest of outer space.