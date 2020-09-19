Yu Dengyun, deputy chief designer of the Chang’e lunar program, said that China will launch the Chang’e-5 spacecraft to the Moon by the end of the year, which is to collect rock samples and deliver them back to Earth.

As writes TASSDengyun noted that preparations for the mission are progressing well.

Also, according to him, in the PRC, work is underway on projects for manned flights to the moon and the construction of an uninhabited lunar station to receive manned missions on its surface.

Earlier, the head of China’s National Space Administration (CNSA) Zhang Kejian said that the country is going to send a man to the moon and build a research station there in the next ten years.

In early September, it was reported that China’s reusable experimental spacecraft returned to Earth after two days of flight. Thus, China has made a breakthrough in space – in the study of reusable technologies.