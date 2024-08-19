China, thanks to studies conducted by scientists of the Shanghai Institute of Satellite Engineeringis devising a revolutionary system to send lunar resources, such as Helium-3, to Earth using a magnetic launcher. Taking advantage of the peculiar characteristics of the lunar environment, low gravity and high vacuum, the launcher powered only by electricitywhich is 70% recoverable during the launch process, It could make two daily launches of resource-laden capsules at significantly reduced costs compared to traditional methods.

Second the researchers of the Shanghai Institute of Satellite Engineering

Indeed, the system would allow the transport of loads at a cost 90% lower than current methods. The magnetic levitation structure, designed to last at least 20 years, it could become operational by 2035in collaboration with a Russian-Chinese project for a lunar research station.

“The technical preparation of the system is relatively high. Since it consumes only electricity and does not require any propellant, it will be relatively small and simple to implement.”, the researchers write, “The primary goal is to extract and return helium-3 to help address Earth’s energy crisis. Helium-3, which is a light, stable isotope of the more common helium-4, has been hailed as a clean, safe, and efficient fuel..”

Although the presence of large quantities of Helium-3 on the lunar soil, a rare and promising isotope for nuclear fusion, is still not fully verified even if widely theorized, Even just 20 tons could meet China’s annual energy needs, making the Moon an invaluable source of energy for the future.

Photo credits CNSA