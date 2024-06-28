The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) said on Friday it will support liquidity in its markets to boost science and technology financing in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Chinese BC today released a work plan to encourage these sectors and the green transition in the country. Among the measures, the plan aims to facilitate the system of incentive and guidance policies, in addition to enabling debt renegotiations for sectors of scientific innovation and technological transformation.

In addition, the PBoC has developed a mechanism to measure the effectiveness of financial services for the science and technology sector, in order to better target its resources.



