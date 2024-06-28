The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has set a priority to strengthen monetary policy, maintain “reasonable liquidity”, boost credit supply and keep the money supply at a level consistent with the Asian country’s growth targets.

In a meeting to review the second quarter, the directors of the Chinese Central Bank also committed to maintaining the stability of the yuan and implementing necessary measures to avoid any unnecessary deviations in the exchange rate.



#China #PBoC #pledges #strengthen #monetary #policy #maintain #reasonable #liquidity