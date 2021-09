The People’s Bank of China (PBoC0 said in a statement that it carried out two reverse repurchase (repo) operations today, of 50 billion yuan each. The operation maturing in 7 days had a rate of 2.20% and the one with maturity 14 days, 2.35%.According to the PBoC, the purpose of the operations is to ensure liquidity and market stability at the end of the quarter.

The post China: PBoC injects 100 billion yuan into the market with reverse repo operations first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

