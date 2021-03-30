China approved an electoral reform on March 30 that will allow it to increase its control over the Hong Kong Executive and that will complicate the access of the “pro-democracy” opposition to the city’s Parliament, which will hold elections next December. The new reform, approved unanimously and included in the Basic Law – Hong Kong Constitution – will modify the composition of Parliament, in which only 20 of the 90 seats will be elected by universal suffrage.

The controversial electoral law that Beijing wanted to apply to Hong Kong was approved unanimously on Tuesday. The strategy is part of a series of measures that the Government of the Asian giant plans to implement to increase its control over the Hong Kong region, where the “pro-democratic” opposition to the Xi Jinping Executive carries great weight.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (PNA) met behind closed doors in Beijing on Monday and, after hours of discussion, announced what many feared: the Hong Kong parliament, which will go to elections in December, will change its composition. Unanimously, with 167 votes in favor, the Chinese government decided to change the number of seats from the 70 it had so far to 90 as of December. A reform with which it is practically impossible for the opposition to reach the majority of the Chamber.

The most affected will be the citizens, since they will go from electing 35 seats by universal suffrage, which represented half of the Hong Kong Parliament or Legislative Council, to having power only over 20, that is, a fifth of the Chamber.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Committee, the body in favor of the Beijing Executive and in charge of appointing the head of the autonomous government, will choose 40 deputies from the hemicycle “by finger. The remaining 30 seats will be filled by representatives of different business and professional sectors.

In addition, the composition of the Election Committee will increase from 1,200 to 1,500 members, and the 300 new ones will be appointed by Beijing on the condition that they be “patriotic.” As a new blow to the “pro-democratic” opposition, the Executive will also subtract 117 seats reserved for district councilors from the Committee, the only positions appointed by universal suffrage in the Hong Kong system and held mainly by members of the democratic opposition.

According to the state agency ‘Xinhua’, to make these changes the Executive used an amendment in two annexes of the Basic Law.

In parallel, the president of the Hong Kong Legislature Andrew Leung announced that the local elections that were to be held in September 2020, postponed by Covid-19, will be held in December.

“Once the electoral system is optimized, the executive and legislative branches will be able to monitor and cooperate with each other to ensure that the Hong Kong government and society solve their most urgent problems,” Leung said at a public appearance on Tuesday.

The electoral reform that Beijing is planning is expected to arrive smoothly before the local elections in December.

The Hong Kong opposition’s rejection of the reform

To be eligible as candidates for the elections, applicants must have the approval of a regulatory committee controlled by Beijing, according to government sources. A strategy that plans to further alienate the opposition from the local Parliament.

“The amendments improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), thus establishing a political structure that upholds the principle of ‘one country, two systems’. Furthermore, it reflects the actual situation in Hong Kong and ensures that only patriots run Hong Kong, ”said Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, through a statement.

China joins this reform to the National Security law adopted last year after, in 2019, massive protests put the government on the ropes. Demonstrations that resulted in numerous arrests and the exile of many activists.

However, Lam said that the opposition was “to blame” for the failure to apply universal suffrage in the city. “The excessive politicization of society and internal disagreements that have torn Hong Kong can now be mitigated,” he said, proposing the reform of the electoral law as a solution.

The underlying problem is that the system does not reflect what people think. With this change, problems can only grow

But the opposition does not think the same. “With the new structure, the Beijing government can control 100% the results in Hong Kong,” Avery Ng, head of the League of Social Democrats, told The New York Times newspaper.

“All the democratic reforms that had been put in place in Hong Kong in the last two decades have faded. The underlying problem is that the system does not reflect what people think. With this change, the problems can only grow.” The leader of the Democratic Party, Lo Kin-hei, told the press on Tuesday.

The political options against the central government ensure that the reform does not give rise to their having the slightest possibility of entering the Hong Kong Executive. Something that can lead to a new internal conflict between the Xi Jinping Executive and the opposition.

Furthermore, this rejection may cross national barriers. The decision could rekindle the sparks between the Asian giant and Western powers such as the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States; Countries that have already positioned themselves against the 2020 National Security law, accusing it of restricting the freedom of citizens and that have recently imposed sanctions on China for the abuse of the rights of the Uighur ethnic minority.

With EFE and local media