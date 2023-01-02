By Josh Arslan and Norihiko Shirouzu

BEIJING (Reuters) – Some people in China’s main cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan braved the cold weather and a rise in Covid-19 infections to return to regular activities on Monday, confident of a boost to the economy as more people recover from infections.

Among those gathered to go sledding or ice skating on a frozen lake in Shichahai Park in the capital, some were optimistic about reopening after China abandoned its strict health measures on Dec. with the virus.

However, since then, a wave of infections has erupted across the country after borders were kept virtually closed for three years amid a strict regime of lockdowns and massive testing.

Monday is a public holiday, but traffic in the capital has picked up again in recent days, with people heading outdoors, although business is still slow in some smaller, confined venues such as restaurants.

In the central city of Wuhan, where the pandemic started three years ago, people were not as anxious anymore, a man surnamed Wu told Reuters.

“Production, life and entertainment are returning to normal levels,” added Wu, a teacher at a private training center.

In recent days, state media have sought to reassure the public that the Covid-19 outbreak is under control and nearing a peak.

The official death toll of 5,250 since the start of the pandemic compares with more than 1 million in the United States. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has reported more than 11,000 deaths.

About 9,000 people in China are likely dying every day from Covid, health data firm Airfinity said last week, while cumulative deaths since Dec. 1 have likely reached 100,000, with infections at 18.6 million.

UK-based Airfinity expects China’s Covid cases to hit their first peak on Jan. 13, with 3.7 million daily infections.

China, for its part, said it only counts deaths of Covid patients caused by Covid-related pneumonia and respiratory failure.

(Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom and Martin Pollard)