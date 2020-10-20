The entire world, including India, is sad because of China’s expansionist policy. Almost every day China through its troops continues to create disputes with neighbors. While Ladakh has been in a face-to-face with India for the past several months, Dragon’s dispute with Taiwan is quite old. Now China has made India angry over Taiwan. China has expressed displeasure over the media reports in India which said that talks could begin on the trade deal between India and Taiwan. Beijing has said that India should remain committed to the One-China policy and deal with Taiwan in a prudent manner.

In addition, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has also slammed a meeting of the recently appointed US official for Tibet affairs with the Tibetan government. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during the press briefing, “The world has a one-China policy and Taiwan is a unique part of China.” There is consensus among the international community, including India, on the One-China policy. “Zhao was replying to a Bloomberg report that said India could begin negotiating trade with Taiwan in the coming years.”

Zhao said, “This (One-China Policy) is also the political basis for China to develop relations with other countries.” Therefore, we strongly oppose any official exchange or signing of any official documents between countries having diplomatic relations with China and Taiwan. “He said,” One-China principal to the Indian side Should be committed to and consider the issues related to Taiwan judiciously and properly. “

Also Read: Indian media coverage on Taiwan mirrors China, says India playing with fire

Over the past few years, tensions between China and Taiwan have increased. Recently Taiwan has also celebrated National Day, about which the Chinese Embassy also issued guidelines for Indian media coverage. China had said that while coverage of Taiwan’s National Day, the Indian media should take care of the One-China policy and not tell Taiwan the country. China further said that all countries should have diplomatic relations with Beijing and strongly respect their commitment to the One-China policy. Beijing has also from time to time reacted aggressively to relations developing between foreign countries, including Taiwan and India.

In February 2017, China filed a complaint with India over the visit of Taiwan’s parliamentary delegation, advising New Delhi to abide by the One-China policy and not to have any official contact with Taipei went. At the same time, in September 2015, before becoming the first woman President of Taiwan, Tsai spoke about India’s growing importance in Taiwan’s foreign policy.