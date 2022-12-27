China, the new Covid wave could cause over a million victims, but the health authorities are ready to abolish the quarantine

The Chinese health authorities announce, that the Country will abolish the mandatory quarantine for those arriving in China fromJanuary 8th, this is part of the progressive slowdown of the anti-Covid restrictive measures. However, the news comes accompanied by an alarming figure which sees the peak of Covid cases in China, with 250 million cases estimated in twenty days and the specter of a million victims in the wave.

In short, China, after three years of politics “zero Covid” which has sent the economy into the abyss and generated discontent seems destined to end. The president Xi Jinping: “Faced with the new situation it is necessary throw a countryside healthcare more targeted to protect the life of the people“.

China is preparing to reopen its borders and drop the quarantine obligation

Precisely, fromJanuary 8 travelers who will travel to Chinaupon arrival they no longer have the obligation from the fortyjust show the result of a swab negative in 48 hours previous at the departure. While now an eight-day period of isolation must be observed, divided between five days in a designated facility and three at home.

The new provision, as communicated by the government, will facilitate visa applications for different reasons, from studying to family reunification, as well as unlocking the limit on international flights and re-admitting outbound tourism. The management of Covid itself has been downgraded to a minor emergency level, removing the legal justification for the more invasive measures of the “zero Covid” policy. The national authorities reiterate that they will continue to monitor the proliferation of infections and will try to eliminate the most insidious outbreaks.

The priority, said thesenior official Liang Wannianneeds to ‘to pass from prevention and control of the infection to the treatment, with the aim of guarantee there health, prevent serious illnesses and enable a stable and orderly transition as we adjust the response to COVID’. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention may also reduce the frequency of publishing the data from a daily update to a monthly one.

Japan tightens checks on visitors from China

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in response to the imminent end of mandatory quarantines upon arrival in China, ruled that the nation would impose Covid tests on visitors from mainland China. The measure will come into force on Friday (December 30). There is ‘information that the infections are they are spreading rapidly‘ in China, he said Kishidaand it is difficult to pinpoint the situation precisely. This is generating growing concern in Japan.’

Subscribe to the newsletter

