The pandemic has transformed reality, in some cases accelerating the processes of change that were underway. This is the case with the rise of China, with an economy that is increasingly close to world leadership. One of the representative sectors of this situation is the cinema, where the coronavirus has facilitated the sorpasso. Hollywood and its legend have been dethroned. In 2020, the box office of the Asian giant surpassed that of Est …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS