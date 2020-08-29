China opened school, masked mandatory The new academic session began to fade in China’s capital Beijing on Saturday due to the corona virus. During this time only about one third of the students reached the classrooms. The first group of five million 90 thousand students in Beijing consisted of high school students of all three years, first and third year students of secondary schools and first grade students of primary schools. Four lakh other students will go to school on Tuesday and then five lakh 20 thousand students will go to schools from September 7. During this time, students and teachers are required to wear masks.

Britain is preparing to open school from next week Britain is going to reopen schools from next week i.e. Monday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had appealed to parents that keeping children away from classrooms would be more harmful than dangerous viruses. Preparations are underway to start a new school season after summer vacation in different parts of the country. Scotland and Northern Ireland are leading in this direction and schools are also opening in England and Wales next week. Schools have been closed for five months since the infection spread in the UK and all schools are planned to open next month.

Hundreds of children infected due to opening of school in America Hundreds of children have been found infected with the corona virus by opening schools in the US in early August. In this situation, many schools have to close again. At the same time, many US states are still in favor of closing schools and colleges. Let us know that America is the most infected country with Corona virus. In such a situation, the risk of getting infected by the students going there has also increased due to the opening of schools.

France implemented long guidelines for schools The most detailed guidelines have been issued to open schools among the ever increasing corona virus cases in France. In secondary schools, children will have to cover the face at all times in the school and playground. Young children are exempted from masks. At the same time, it has also been asked to maintain a distance of one meter in schools.

Schools in Germany have to be closed again In Germany, schools that were open 15 days ago have had to close again due to the rise of Corona infection. Cases of corona infection have been found in many schools here. Officials claim that most of the transition in Berlin has occurred only in a teacher or a student. He also says that the transition has spread outside, not in school. Some German states have mandated face covering in schools at all times.

The situation is not normal even in South Korea South Korea has also had to close its schools again as the infection has increased. There was a spurt in infection even after the mask and faceshield. After which the government closed all the schools. When the schools were open here, children were called on alternate days. At the same time, their temperature was also monitored, but to no avail.

Schools closed in India till 30 September, rules for colleges The Unlock-4 guideline released on Saturday states that schools, colleges, coaching and other educational institutions will remain closed. However, schools outside the Containment Zone can voluntarily attend Class 9 and 12 students at the school. This means that students should go to school only if they want to attend school. It has been said that from September 21, the state and Union Territories can give 50% teaching staff permission to attend school. These staff can come to school for online teaching. During this time all schools, colleges, coaching and other educational institutions will remain closed.

By spreading the corona virus worldwide, China is now bringing life back on track in its country. At the same time, many restrictions are still in force in other countries of the world, including India, in view of infection. However, in the meantime Britain has definitely announced that it is going to open schools from next week. However, many health experts have questioned the British government’s decision. Meanwhile, China’s decision to open schools has again raised questions on Dragon’s intentions.