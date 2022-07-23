As China’s Xinjiang province suffers from extreme heat waves, authorities warned on Saturday of looming risks. The heat has accelerated the rate of melting of the glaciers, which is -among other consequences- a serious problem for agriculture.

Since June, China has been experiencing extreme heat, with seasonal temperatures well above normal.

The Xinjiang Provincial Meteorological Bureau on Saturday renewed its red alert – the highest in the warning system – predicting that temperatures in the cities of Kashgar, Hotan, Aksu and Bazhou could exceed 40 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

“Continued high temperatures have accelerated the melting of glaciers in mountainous areas and triggered natural disasters such as flash floods, landslides and landslides in many places,” Chen Chunyan, head of the Xinjiang Meteorological Observatory, told state media.

People use fans as they gather in a park amid a heat wave warning in Shanghai, China, on July 23, 2022. REUTERS – ALY SONG

Consequences for agriculture

But Xinjiang province is not alone in the heat wave. Across the country, 84 cities have issued red alerts for temperatures above 40 degrees.

On July 13, in Shanghai, the mercury rose to 40.9°C in the shade, and on the same day in Chongqing, in the center of the country, it reached 41.3°C.

Rising temperatures, accompanied by drought in some northern provinces, could also affect agricultural production in other arid regions such as Inner Mongolia, Ningxia and Hebei, the meteorological observation center warned. Wheat, soybean, corn and grass crops are in danger.

In addition to the danger to agriculture, the heat wave is causing greater energy consumption, to the point that authorities in several provinces have taken rationing measures to preserve the electricity grid.

Traditionally, summer in China is marked by “sanfu”, three periods of about ten days marked by high temperatures and high humidity between mid-July and mid-August.

But this year, the heat is expected to last longer, until August 24, according to the weather administration.

For some meteorologists, there is no doubt that this is due to climate change. By the fall of 2021, power shortages had disrupted Chinese industrial production. Since then, China has responded by increasing its coal production.

Reuters