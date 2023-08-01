Heavy rains batter Beijing and surrounding provinces, leaving at least 20 people dead and 19 missing. State media report entire neighborhoods flooded and roads blocked.

(You can read: The impressive atomic arsenal that Kim Jong-un shows China and Russia on a visit)

According to the report, the heavy rains have already left 11 dead in Beijing, nine dead in the neighboring province of Hebei, for a partial balance of 20 fatalities, according to reports from the state-run CCTV network.

In addition, 19 people are missing (13 in Beijing and six in Hebei).

Authorities had reported 27 missing in the Chinese capital, but 14 were found, safe and sound, according to CCTV.

The rains would be the effect of typhoon Doksuri, which, downgraded to a storm, has swept the Chinese territory from the southeast to the north since last Friday, when it made landfall in the eastern province of Fujian, after having struck the Philippines.

According to state information, torrential rains reached Beijing and its surroundings on Saturday, leaving the equivalent of the average rainfall for the entire month of July in just 40 hours.

(We recommend: Saudi Arabia will host Ukraine talks in August, according to the WSJ)

Some 100,000 people, of the 22 million inhabitants of Beijing, have been evacuated from the risk areas, according to the state newspaper Global Times.

More news

Donald Trump continues to sweep Republicans despite his legal troubles

Mexico: there are 20,000 minors who are victims of trafficking per year; alert few government actions

Exclusive: The United States requests a sentence of 45 years in prison for alias Otoniel

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL