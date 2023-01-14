China | Officials: Nearly 60,000 coronavirus-related deaths in China in one month

China now released statistics on virus-related deaths for the first time since it eased its strict restrictions in early December.

In China, the number of people who died from the coronavirus during the month may actually be higher, as the country changed its criteria for what it counts as deaths linked to the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Chinese health officials said the average age of those who died from virus-related causes was 80.3 years. More than 90 percent of those who died were over 65 years old.

Most of those counted among the 60,000 dead had suffered from underlying diseases.

In China, millions of people over the age of 60 are unvaccinated.