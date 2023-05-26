Li Hui found it necessary to cease fire in Ukraine and keep new regions for Russia

The US and Europe must achieve an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and keep new regions for Russia. China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui called for this during his visit to the EU countries, reports The Wall Street Journal.

According to European officials, Li Hui urged European governments to view China as an economic alternative to Washington and said they must act quickly to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Unnamed officials say it’s too early to dismiss China’s efforts to resolve the conflict, but question Beijing’s ability to act as an “honest broker” in peace talks because of its “close cooperation with Moscow.”

According to a diplomat who spoke with the Chinese special envoy, Li Hui was told that “freezing the Ukrainian conflict is not in the interests of the international community until Russia withdraws its troops from the territory of Ukraine.”

Earlier it became known that the special representative arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for consultations with the head of the Russian diplomatic department, Sergei Lavrov, on the Ukrainian crisis. It is noted that the Chinese special representative also held talks with the deputy head of the department, Mikhail Galuzin.