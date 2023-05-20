The Chinese have officially landed where we always expected them to be; as the largest exporter of new cars.

Great statesman Donald Trump has known for a long time: China will become the new world power. In that sense, you could say that China is also the ‘danger’. At least if you consider that they think differently about the rights and obligations of citizens than we are used to here. Although it is not always all cake and egg here, of course.

To be a world power you need a number of things. In the end, a big fat army is always useful. But to do that, economic power comes in handy. Soldiers have to eat, after all. Political power and influence almost automatically follow from that economic and military power. This weekend, for example, Assad was also allowed to join a top meeting with his powerful friends from the region. Divorce is recorded by the victors.

And China is currently winning very hard on the car market. An important pillar of course under the economic power of a large country. Not only because cars represent considerable value, but also because they are a status symbol. Not only for individual buyers, but also for countries that make them. BMW, Mercedes and Porsche are, of course, great showcases for German industry and Germany in general. It is not for nothing that men like Putin and Erdogan want their countries to also make (top) cars.

Like colleague @rubenpriest wrote earlier this year, 2022 was the year the Chinese came. And that turns out to be not only a Dutch, but also a global development. China is official in Q1 2023 the largest exporter of cars in the world become. It takes over from Japan, which has been represented worldwide for decades with Toyota, Honda, Nissan and so on.

In Q1, China exported 1.07 million cars, 58 percent more than last year. Japan itself recorded a plus of six percent, but this is only enough for a total of 950,000 cars. China’s growth can be explained, among other things, by two global developments: the war in Ukraine and the EV turn.

The war helps China because it can sell a huge amount of cars in Russia. Due to sanctions, the Europeans and Americans no longer sell anything/little there. The Japanese are a little less hard on Russia when it comes to okkazies, but participate in the sanctions when it comes to new cars. China benefits and saw sales in Russia triple. Principles are expensive. Other major growth markets for China are Australia and – yes – Belgium. Our southern neighbors apparently like a Volvo for less.

In addition to the war, the EV turn is also good for China. Many Chinese car companies switched early to making EVs or even – like Tesla – started as pure EV builders. That, in turn, is the law of diminishing returns for the legacies. Especially markets where cheap EVs are in demand like Thailand easy game for the Chinese.

Tesla also plays a role in all of this. Via the still relatively new Gigafactory in Shanghai, the American brand exports to more and more international markets, including Canada. All those cars also count as China’s new export bins. The moment you knew was coming has finally arrived. Will you buy a portion of Babi Ketjap tonight to celebrate? Or do you not feel like a system of social police? Let us know in the comments!

