Record of infections in Beijing, China continues to arm itself

There were those who hoped, indeed were convinced, that after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China in October in which Xi Jinping obtained a historic third term as general secretary, China could reopen. Enough zero Covid, enough with a strategy that according to many represents an own goal on the economic and commercial front. Without underestimating the social repercussions, with the bad mood towards the government that seems to continue to spread as demonstrated by the recent protests in Guangzhou.

Here, those hopes are completely disregarded for now. Even Beijing, the capital and usually the best preserved city due to its fundamental political role, is experiencing great restrictions. The condition is semi-lockdown, with schools and restaurants closed and the obligation to return to smart working. On the other hand, on Tuesday there were 28,000 new cases in China, close to the highest ever recorded in the country, according to the health authorities. The main outbreaks occurred in Guangzhou province and Chongqing city, which recorded more than 16,000 and 6,300 new infections, respectively. In the capital, cases have increased in recent days, from 621 on Sunday to 1,438 on Tuesday, a record for the city.

The outbreaks of Covid-19 are rapidly expanding in the capital: 962 cases of infection have been reported, of which 266 were detected during community screening, which suggests authorities are struggling to contain the outbreaks. The number of cases has more than doubled from a week ago, when 407 infections were reported. A Beijing government spokesman, Xu Hejian, said on Sunday that the situation for epidemic prevention and control “is bleak”.

Three coronavirus-related deaths were recorded over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in the last three years to 12. An 87-year-old man, whose death was reported on Sunday, was the first Covid-related death in Beijing in six months. Two elderly people with pre-existing conditions – a 91-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man – died on Sunday from complications related to Covid-19. The woman had a history of stroke and stroke and an 88-year-old man. The woman had a history of stroke and Alzheimer’s, while the man, who had been bedridden for years, had long suffered from high blood pressure, ischemic stroke and prostate cancer.

Beijing residents explained that the latest lockout and other restrictions have come quickly and quietly. Some were told from their residential quarters overnight that they were in solitary confinement. The new wave of infections is testing China’s latest efforts to gradually move away from the strict “zero Covid-19” response. Cases are surging in several cities, including Beijing, now-closed Shijiazhuang, Guangzhou and Chongqing. Deputy Prime Minister and anti-Covid czar Sun Chunlan made a search and inspection tour of Chongqing. Her visits are usually followed by tougher measures, including lockdowns and centralized mass quarantine.

The economy pays but there are fears of paralysis of the health system

And fears quickly return among investors, who in recent weeks had indulged in the enthusiasm for the possible reopening that had been imagined by some rumors about a possible relaxation. For now, none of this can be glimpsed, apart from the rules on quarantines for those arriving from outside. But once inside Chinese territory, the restrictions remain and the closure strategy too. So much so that I am in Shanghaior news emerged about the hiring of “Covid” workers on two-year contracts. To clarify that the prospect of total reopening is still far away.

Over the past few weeks, the Financial Times interviewed a dozen Chinese healthcare professionals: the unanimous response is that the national hospital system is not ready for a hypothetical “reopening” plan, the signals of which have been glimpsed in recent days (which include easing quarantine requirements for close contacts and international travellers). According to experts, a sudden suspension of the Zero Covid policy would cause the “paralysis” of the health system.

Above all, the elderly are at risk: to date, only 40% of over-80s have received the three doses of vaccine required against the Omicron variant. As the virologist of the University of Hong Kong Jin Dongyan told the South China Morning Post, first of all we need to intensify the vaccinations of the most vulnerable groups, including the elderly. Meanwhile, however, the continued closure of China risks having effects on the economy and employment. And, ultimately, also on relations between China and the rest of the world.

Subscribe to the newsletter

