The British newspaper “The Guardian” says that the kiwi spread in supermarkets in New Zealand is the most valuable agricultural export in that country.

The “golden fruit” showed the rising tensions between New Zealand and China, the former’s largest trading partner.

The story began in mid-2010, when an investor smuggled the secret of the New Zealand fruit and divulged it to China, and then thousands of hectares of this fruit appeared illegally in the country of the “Dragon”.

New Zealand has struggled for years to protect the property rights of kiwi, a commercially important agricultural product, with giant Zesbury making a profit of NZ$3.9 billion ($2.6 billion) last year alone.

The “Sun Gold”, a new type of kiwi, may have saved the local industry from disaster. By 2010, large swathes of the kiwi crop had been destroyed by a disease outbreak.

It was a nightmare for farmers, costing NZ$900 million, and even the new species was damaged.

However, Zesbury was quick to register exclusive ownership of the new variety around the world, which was a right move, as over time New Zealand’s golden kiwi exports exceeded those of the green kiwi.

That was great news for Zesbury, but in 2016 there was bad news: the golden kiwi was seen growing in China, so the company hired private investigators, and the news was true.

The investigation discovered that a man named Haoyu Gao, an investor who bought an orchard in a small village in New Zealand, smuggled quantities of kiwi sprouts to the central province of Sichuan, where he sold them for NZ$60,000.

In the end, the New Zealand High Court ordered him to be fined NZ$13 million.

Zesbury won the legal battle against this investor, but lost the war with China, especially after the widespread cultivation of golden kiwi in China, and failed to obtain strong support from the Beijing government in this field.

“The illegal area of ​​golden kiwi orchards doubled between 2019 and 2021, to more than 5,200 hectares,” the New Zealand company wrote.

This is supervised by a Chinese company called “Gold Three”, amid expectations that this company will double the production of golden kiwi.

The irony in kiwi is that its roots are Chinese, and it arrived in New Zealand in 1904 and then flourished in light of the favorable climate there, until it began to be exported in the fifties, and with the passage of time the kiwi became synonymous with New Zealand.

The government of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is accused of being lenient in confronting China, but others believe that the margin of movement before it is limited, especially since China is the country’s largest trading partner.

“The word (small) exaggerates our size, we are a point” compared to China, says international law professor Andrew Gillespie.

He considered that “an escalation with China may irritate them. As with all legal issues, you can win in theory, but often the price of winning is greater than your capabilities. They (the New Zealand government) may find themselves in the middle of a very big storm and the consequences will be The finality is much bigger than this intellectual property issue.”