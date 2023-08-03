China has announced a new regulation that imposes time limits on the online activities of children under 18, especially regarding the use of smartphones. According to the Cyberspace Administration of China, children and teenagers will have to be limited to a maximum of two hours a day on their mobile devices, a decision that has sent shares of Chinese tech companies plummeting. The CAC has proposed the introduction of programs called “underage modes” for smart device vendors, which would block internet access for users under 18 from 10pm to 6am. Additionally, vendors will need to set time limits for daily use of the devices. Under the proposals, young people between 16 and 18 will have two hours a day of online time, while children between 8 and 16 will have only one hour, and children under 8 will be limited to just eight minutes. . However, the CAC has also clarified that parents will have the ability to override time limits for their children.

The news sparked a wave of investor concern, as shares of major Chinese tech firms fell. Bilibili and Kuaishou suffered losses of 6.98% and 3.53% respectively, while Tencent Holdings, known for social networking app WeChat, closed with a decrease of 2.99%. The cyber regulator justified the new regulation by citing growing concern about myopia and internet addiction among young people. China had already imposed a curfew on video game players under the age of 18 in 2021, a move that had hit industry giants like Tencent hard. In order to address the problem, many video sharing platforms, including Bilibili, Kuaishou and ByteDance, had already introduced “teen modes” in 2019, which limit access to content and duration of use.

This latest move by the CAC comes after signals from Beijing that the long campaign to regulate the tech industry has come to an end. The authorities said they now want to support the development of large tech companies. However, many experts believe that the new regulation will bring challenges and additional costs for Internet companies. Xia Hailong, a lawyer at the Shanghai Shenlun law firm, commented that many of them may even decide to prohibit access to minors directly to avoid non-compliance issues. The new rules proposed by the CAC will be open to public feedback until September 2, and China’s tech sector is facing a period of uncertainty regarding their implications and corporate response. In any case, this move clearly indicates China’s intention to address concerns about excessive use of digital devices by minors, as well as promote the safe and healthy development of the country’s technology sector.