Once again China accuses one of its citizens of working for the CIA. The authorities of the Asian giant, CNN reports, have publicly accused a government official of working for the Agency, the second case disclosed by Beijing only in August, while the Dragon insists on “national security”. In a note, the Ministry of State Security says that investigations into the official are underway. It would be a 39-year-old Chinese identified only as Hao. We don’t even know if it’s a man or a woman. He would work in a ministry (not indicated) and would have been ‘recruited’ while in Japan for study purposes.

The official allegedly befriended an official from the US embassy in Japan. According to the ministry, a close relationship developed between the two and the American official then introduced Hao to a colleague, who later revealed that he worked for the CIA and asked Hao to return to the People’s Republic to work for a “central and fundamental”.

Hao would have accepted, signed an agreement with the US and then would have been trained. Once in China he got a job in a ministry of the Asian giant and allegedly met with CIA personnel several times “to provide intelligence information and raise funds”.

Only ten days ago the same ministry – in yet another exchange of espionage accusations between Beijing and Washington in a context of never-appeased tensions – claimed to have discovered a “spy case” with a suspect, a Chinese citizen identified as Zeng, who he worked for a Chinese military industry group (unspecified) and would have been recruited while in Italy. Both in this case and in today’s case, the Ministry of State Security released the news via WeChat. At the beginning of August, two sailors accused of spying for China were arrested in the US.