Beijing (Reuters)

China’s market authority issued new anti-monopoly directives on Sunday targeting electronic platforms, tightening restrictions imposed on the country’s tech giants.

The new rules put into place an antitrust bill passed in November and outline a set of monopolistic practices against which regulators intend to crack down.

The directive is expected to add new pressure on major Internet services such as e-commerce sites, such as Taobao and Alibaba Group’s T-Mall or JD.com. It will include financial services such as Alipay of Ant Group or WeChat Pay of Tencent Holdings.

The rules published by the State Administration for Market Regulation on its website prohibit forcing merchants to choose from among the major companies on the Internet, a practice that has been followed for a long time in the market.

The administration said that the new directive “will stop monopolistic behaviors in the platform economy and protect fair competition in the market.”

It would prevent companies from manipulating prices, restricting technologies, and using data and algorithms to manipulate the market, she said.

In recent months, China has begun to tighten controls over the country’s technology giants, retreating from its laissez-faire approach.

In December, regulators launched an antitrust investigation of the Alibaba Group after it abruptly suspended its $ 37 billion initial public offering (IPO) plan for Ant Group payments.

The company then warned of practices, such as forcing merchants to sign exclusive cooperation agreements at the expense of other online platforms.