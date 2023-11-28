Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/28/2023 – 7:52

The president of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), Pan Gongsheng, called for more efforts to transform the economy, warning against dependence on infrastructure and the real estate sector, as the regime seeks a new path to the second largest global economy. Speaking at a financial conference in Hong Kong, he highlighted the need to nurture new drivers for growth.

Although “the traditional model that is highly dependent on infrastructure and the real estate sector can generate greater growth”, it delays structural adjustments and undermines the sustainability of economic expansion, said Pan, during a speech this Tuesday.

China’s focus must now be on generating high-quality and sustainable investment, he added, in an economic transformation that will be “long and difficult” but “is a journey we need to take.”

Given China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that has already exceeded 120 trillion yuan, equivalent to around US$18 trillion, it would be difficult to maintain a growth rate of 8% or 10% going forward, he assessed.

This Monday, the 27th, the PBoC said it expected the economy to reach the official target of growing 5% this year.

The PBoC chairman struck an optimistic tone about Chinese growth prospects, saying he is confident the country can manage healthy and sustainable growth in 2024 and beyond, supported by new drivers such as renewable energy and a series of recent support measures.

The PBoC will also continue to maintain an accommodative monetary policy, said Pan. He expects consumer inflation to begin to react, following recent drops in food prices, especially pork. Economists expect the BC to cut interest rates by the end of this year, to provide more liquidity to the market. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.