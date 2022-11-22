Tuesday, November 22, 2022
China | Nearly 40 people died in a factory fire in China

November 22, 2022
in World Europe
Industrial accidents are quite common in China.

At least 36 people died in a factory fire in the Chinese city of Anyang. Two people are still missing.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon, but the city of Anyang did not inform about it until Tuesday morning, China time. Anyang is in Henan province.

The cause of the fire is not clear, but one suspect has been arrested.

According to the registry information, the Kaixinda factory makes motorcycle parts, but the people interviewed by the local newspaper Dushikuaibao said that the factory makes winter clothes. According to them, women from nearby villages worked in the factory.

in China accidents related to industry are quite common. Safety regulations are circumvented in various ways and factory buildings are often poorly constructed.

The worst accidents in recent years happened in 2019 in Yancheng, where an explosion at a chemical plant killed almost 80 people. In 2015, an explosion at a chemical warehouse in Tianjin killed 175 people.

