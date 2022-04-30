China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped from 49.5 points in March to 47.4 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday. English). The result was below the median predicted by economists consulted by the The Wall Street Journalwhich predicted the number at 48. The PMI remained below the 50-point mark, which marks a contraction.

