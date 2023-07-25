Wang Yi is China’s new foreign minister. The official Chinese media announced it after days of rumors about the fate of the now predecessor Qin Gang, who has been missing from the public eye for a month. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua writes about a decision taken at the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the XIV National People’s Congress. A vote was taken, writes the agency, for the appointment of Wang as foreign minister, while Qin “was removed” from office. Chinese leader Xi Jinping signed the presidential decree, Xinhua said.

Qin, who had held the post since December, was effectively replaced with his predecessor in an unusual move. No reasons were given for the decision. In recent weeks, Qin’s absence has dominated internal political debate and has become “one of the biggest crises” for Xi since he obtained an unprecedented third term as leader last year, the South China Morning Post highlights.

The 69-year-old Wang, Xi’s foreign policy adviser and former foreign minister from 2013 to 2022, was actually more senior in rank than the 57-year-old Qin, now China’s shortest-term foreign minister.

The decision to remove the latter from office, the newspaper points out, came during an extraordinary session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress following a Politburo meeting and is in line with the provisions in force since 2021 that allow the Standing Committee to appoint or remove members of the State Council from office.

THE LAST PUBLIC APPEARANCE

Qin Gang’s last public appearance dates back to June 25, when, in the aftermath of the failed Wagner uprising, he received Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. That day he had been filmed smiling alongside the number two in Moscow’s diplomacy, after having also seen officials from Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

In recent weeks, the Chinese government had justified his absence with unspecified “health reasons”. In reality, behind the disappearance of him from the public scene there may be an escapade.

The 57-year-old Qin, a career diplomat and trusted adviser to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, was promoted to foreign minister in December after a brief stint as ambassador to the United States. As head of Chinese diplomacy, he had taken a very harsh tone against Washington after relations plunged to a new low over the suspected Chinese spy balloon then shot down over the United States. He had then played a key role in re-establishing relations, so much so that he met the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during his visit to Beijing in mid-June.