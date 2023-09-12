South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeo talks about threats from North Korea and strengthening relations with the USA and Japan

The President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, said this Tuesday (September 12, 2023) that he asked China to play a role “responsible” in controlling nuclear threats made by North Korea. The request was made last week, when the South Korean met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang. The information is from Reuters.

In a televised government meeting, Yoon said he told the Chinese premier that North Korea represents a “existential threat” for South Korea, but that should not be a “obstacle” in the relationship between Seoul and Beijing.

Yoon stated that “South Korea-US-Japan relations are bound to become more solid” as “North Korean nuclear issue becomes more serious”. According to him, China must play “a responsible role” in the development of relations between countries in the region.

The South Korean president also said that he and Li demonstrated support for the resumption, in 2023, of a summit with South Korea, China and Japan.

