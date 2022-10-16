At the opening of the Communist Party Congress, the president spoke about the economy; also cited Hong Kong and Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping said this Sunday (Oct 16, 2022), during a speech at the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party in Beijing, that the Asian country must be ready to resist. “even dangerous storms”. The information is from the newspaper. South China Morning Post.

“We must therefore be more aware of potential hazards, be prepared for worst-case scenarios and be ready to withstand high winds, rough waters and even dangerous storms”Xi said while reading a political report.

Xi Jinping declared that if the CCP (Communist Party of China) remains united to face possible difficulties and risks, the country’s leaders will be able to guide China towards “unparalleled glory”. According to him, in 2049, when the People’s Republic of China celebrates its centenary, the country should be a leading power in all respects.

Xi Jinping is considered by experts to be the most powerful Chinese politician since Deng Xiaoping, former president and successor to Mao Tse Tung. Xi is expected to be chosen to take on his 3rd term against the national communist party, something unheard of in China.

The Chinese president also stated that the country has entered a period of development in which uncertainties and unforeseen factors are increasing. he also said that “strategic opportunities, risks and challenges are simultaneous”.

Xi advocated for China to have sustainable economic growth. For the president, it is important for the country to be self-sufficient in strategic areas, such as food security.

In September, China registered a 2.8% rise in inflation, compared to the previous year. It is the highest level in 2 years. According to the Chinese government, the increase in inflation was caused by the rise in the price of pork, which jumped 36% over the previous year.

For the next few years, the objectives would be high-quality development, investments in science and technology, as well as a high-quality open economy.

According to Xi Jinping, the power that China wants to conquer in the coming years will not only be measured by its economy in China, but also by achievements in the areas of science, technology and culture. He plans, for example, for the Chinese army to become “a world-class fighting force” and for the country to achieve carbon neutrality.

TAIWAN and HONG KONG

In addition to topics related to the economy, Xi Jinping again defended Chinese domination over Taiwan and Hong Kong during the Communist Party congress. The 2 territories have autonomous governments, but are claimed by mainland China.

The Chinese president reinforced the implementation of the system “1 country, 2 systems”used in Hong Kong and also in Macau. According to the Chinese leader, the model would be “the best institutional arrangement to ensure prosperity and stability” of the regions.

“This policy must be respected in the long term”said.

According to Xi, China would have boosted Hong Kong “from chaos to governance and to a new stage of change from governance to prosperity”.

Speaking about Taiwan, Xi said that China “never give up the use of force” over the island.

“We insist on fighting for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures.”said.

Beijing considers Taiwan a rebellious province. The strait has been autonomously administered since the end of the civil war in 1949, after the communists’ victory.

NATIONAL CONGRESS

The main political leaders of China meet from this Sunday (16.Oct.2022) in the capital, Beijing, for the Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

The meeting lasts for one week. It has been held every 5 years since 1949, when the communist leader Mao Tse Tung won the civil war and assumed power. The 2022 congress must, among other things, Xi Jinping to the post of Secretary General of the party and, consequently, leader of the country. It will be his 3rd term as president.

Xi Jinping is considered the top Chinese leader since Mao Tse Tung. He assumed power in 2012. In 2018, suspended presidential term limits, until then 10 years. With that, it is able to lead China until at least 2027.