Shared plans between Aena and Spanish airlines for Convert the Madrid-Barajas airport into a global connection ‘hub’ For long -distance routes between the American and Asian continents, they continue to gain importance in the middle of the new attempt of the national tourism sector by attract Asian visitors They have not recovered.

The last example of this is the announcement of the Chinese airline Sichuan Airlines to launch a New direct connection between the city of Chengdu and Madrid As of April 27. This route will have four frequencies a week and will be borrowed with Airbus A330 aircraft, with capacity with capacity for 305 passengers (24 in Business and 281 in tourist). Flights will leave from China at 01:40 local time, to land in Barajas at 08:50 hours; And the return flight will leave at 11:05 in Madrid to land at 05:00 in the morning in Chengdú.

This same week it has also been known that the Pekinese airline Capital Airlines will add a fourth weekly frequency at three who already operates between Madrid and Hangzhou during the summer. It will be between June 22 and August 24, coinciding with the high tourist season. The new flight will leave at 00:35 of the city of Southeast Chinese and Madrid, and will also be borrowed with Airbus A330-200, which has 246 seats.

With this route, they are eight and Chinese destinations and 30 frequencies They are served from Madrid through six airlines: Air China flies to the capital of the country, Beijin; Hainan Airlines does it inside, Chongqing, and the largest technological city, Shenzhen, the latter since November; China Eastern flies Shanghai and Wenzhou; Capital Airlines connects with Hangzhou; And Cathay Pacific flies to the territory of Hong Kong.

The Madrid attractiveness

Wenzhou and Shenzhen connections began to lend themselves a couple of months ago, in December 2024. Also last year, Air China wanted to make Madrid its ‘hub’ of connectionwhich allows him to offer new routes on the other side of the Atlantic, as he does with Havana (Cuba).

In this deployment, two other Giants of Asian aviation are still missing: China Southernthat before the pandemic already had plans to connect with the Spanish capital; and Xiamen Airlines. Nor are increases in the frequency of the Chinese flag airline, Air China, which has always had in mind to expand its operations in Europe.

The arrival of Chinese airlines to Madrid It is no accident. The Madrid City Council, in collaboration with other regional and national tourist institutions, has an active tourist attraction plan in the world. Thus, under the name of ‘Asia plan‘, The Cibeles Tourism Area works to raise traveler figures from the other side of the planet.

In 2024, China was already the broadcast market that grew the most in the capitalwith a total of 210,639 travelers, 74% more than the previous year. In January of this year, the number of Chinese visitors was 54% higher than the previous year, up to 16,763. February, the month in which the Chinese New Year festivities are celebrated, aspires to be the month in which all records are broken.

Barcelona offers four routes

Faced with the attraction that Madrid seems to have, the airport of Barcelona-El Prat continues to maintain its connections with four destinations In the Asian giant, but no new routes are glimpsed on the horizon. Both Beijing and Shanghai are being operated by Air China; Cathay Pacific does the same with Hong Kong, and Shenzhen Airlines – mostly participated by Air China – allows you to travel to Shenzhen.

In some cases, these direct connections have been operating since 2017, being the most recent that of Shenzhen, nicknamed as the Chinese Silicon Valley, which opened in 2023. Last year the three airlines They had already recovered all their operation from the Catalan capital after the Covid crisis. According to Aena’s data, in 2024 almost 177,000 passengers took off from Barcelona to China.

In the recovery and creation of flights from the city to the Eastern Eastern reinforce connectivity with Asia. However, experts point out that the expansion of the main Catalan airfield is essential to capture new intercontinental paths or reinforce current frequencies.

The Prat exceeded 55 million passengers in 2024, a “historical record” for Aena that left the infrastructure On the edge of collapsesince the technical limit of the infrastructure is located precisely in that number of travelers. AENA explained that, with the current dimensions, the growth of traffic in Barcelona can only be guaranteed through the “Use of the time stripes of the day called Valle Hours“And the” annual desestationalization “of the activity.

Struggle between both capitals

Catalonia remains the preferential destination for Chinese travelers. In 2024, 57% of the 647,801 that came to Spain (0.7% of the total of almost 94 million from around the world) chose to visit Catalonia, with special focus in Barcelona. All of them contributed to the national economy an approximate expense of 126.3 million euros, according to Turespaña data. In second position, with 26% of the visits, Madrid is located, continued by Andalusia, with just 6%.

Hotel overnight stays, on the other hand, They are more scattered. Of 1.34 million of Chinese travelers, 36% were made in Catalonia; 25% in Madrid, and 17% in Andalusia, suggesting longer stays in the south and shorter visits to the city. Yes in 2024, Spain managed to break its historical figures of Chinese tourists Until August I had already received 450,000, 97% of those who arrived throughout 2019 -; This 2025 aspires to be a new year of records.